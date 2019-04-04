Viral Phenom Greyson Chance Talks About Coming Out as Gay with Ellen, 9 Years After Appearing on Her Show at Age 12: WATCH

Ellen featured singer-songwriter Greyson Chance at age 12 when a YouTube video of him playing Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” went viral.

FLASHBACK: YouTube ‘Paparazzi’ Phenom Grayson Chance Appears on Ellen, Gets Call from ‘Miss Gaga’

Now he’s 21, and returned to Ellen after leaving the music industry for a while and talked about his return to music

Greyson publicly came out at 19 and told Ellen that

“I was so blessed. I didn’t have any issues of coming out to family and friends. I wanted to make sure that it didn’t seem like I was trying to profit off my sexuality as a means of getting more fame and popularity and so I waited until I felt confident and posted up an Instragram message and felt like that was the right thing to do.”

“There was this guy from Arkansas and he told me his story and how he was going to have a much more difficult time than I ever did coming out to his family and at the end of the message he put, ‘You know I know you’re not gay, but I just wanted you to know that your music really inspires me.’ I looked at myself after that and I was like ‘c’mon kid, find that courage to do it, find that confidence.’

Greyson said it was then that he sat down after boarding a plane, wrote his coming out message, and hit send, and then “landed to chaos.”

Greyson last week released the video for “yours”.