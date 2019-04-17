‘Harry’s’ Shave Company Just Won a Bunch of New Fans by Casually Featuring a Trans Man in Their Ad: WATCH

Harry’s shaving company just released a new ad and won over a whole new swath of customers by casually featuring a trans man in their ad over the narration, “You can shave to feel like you.”

In the spot, called ‘Shave, or Don’t’, the narrator says: “Back in the day, men couldn’t always shave. Back in another day, men had to shave. Somewhere in between is a very nice thing: a choice. Now you can shave just a little. You can shave a lot. You can shave to stand out. You can shave to blend in. You can shave when you have a second. You can shave to save a few seconds. You can shave to feel like you. You can shave to feel like another you. You can shave because you’re finally, finally home. Or you can shave – maybe later.”

One commenter on the YouTube video wrote, “thank you for including a trans man in your commercial Harry’s will be switching over to support your business”

Another added: “I got chills when I saw the trans guy thanks, highly doubt the company will see this but I recommend added woman because girls shave too.”