Nigel Shelby, a Gay Alabama Teen, Took His Own Life After Suffering Homophobic Bullying

Nigel Shelby

Nigel Shelby, a gay 15-year-old high school student in Huntsville, Alabama, took his own life this week after suffering homophobic bullying.

Members of Rocket City Pride, a local LGBTQ group, spoke out following Shelby’s death.

Said Caila Malone: “I remember being called terrible words even when I was in elementary school before I knew what they meant. These bullies have to be held accountable, and until our state legislation shows that they have to do that, they’re able to run a muck and do whatever they want.”

Rocket City Pride launched a GoFundMe page in Shelby’s honor.