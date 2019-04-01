Tourists in Iceland Run for Safety as Glacier Collapses: WATCH

Tourists standing at the edge of a lagoon at the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in Iceland ran for safety on Sunday after a massive wall of ice calved and sent a wave to the opposite shore. Nobody was hurt by the natural event.

Iceland Monitor reports: ‘The unique event was caught on video by Stephen Mantler, who works for the travel company Háfjall. He told RÚV national public broadcasting that such large waves are a rare occurrence in the lagoon. He stated that the tourists were well informed about how to react. “They were not scared, but rather very excited,” he remarked.’