Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon continued to impress the American Idol judges on Monday night in front of a Hollywood audience, taking on Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love”. This season of the long-running show has corralled an especially talented crop of young performers.

“That was a brilliant performance,” said Lionel Richie to Harmon, while Katy Perry added, “I think you are a really important contribution from the universe to music.”

Some of our other favorites: