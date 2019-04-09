Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Time After Time’ Duet is the Most Gorgeous Thing You’ll Hear Today: WATCH

American Idol moved on to the “celebrity duets” portion of its audition phase this week, knocking out 6 contestants to form a Top 20 who will perform for America’s vote.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, the pastor’s kid who has been on his own coming out journey since the show’s initial auditions when he sang a tune pondering whether he’d get into heaven, blew the roof off the Wiltern Theatre with a stunning, pitch-perfect duet of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” with Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo. Harmon made the Top 20. Check out Jeremiah’s previous performances HERE.

Here’s a clip with the pre-performance coaching:

Here’s a clip with the judges remarks: