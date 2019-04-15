Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon Brought the House Down with an Elton John Classic on ‘American Idol’ — WATCH

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon used his phenomenal range on the Elton John classic “We All Fall in Love Sometimes” and brought the house down.

“There are notes that Elton can’t do,” said Lionel Richie. “Then there are notes that — I can’t believe it — Freddie Mercury can’t do, and you went to a Z flat somewhere up there past Pluto and Mars. It was amazing. And your voice is amazing, and your career is going to be amazing.”

“I’m a mess,” said a tearful Katy Perry. “I’m just so proud. You’re such a gift. Your talent supersedes all.”

Added Luke Bryan: “The whole time I’m watching that I’m like I’m not worthy to be sitting here watching. I just see Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon on this big billboard.”

Some other standouts: