Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon Mock Trump’s ‘Jilted Lover’ Meltdown Over Bernie Sanders Town Hall on FOX News: WATCH

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon has a laugh over a series of Trump tweets on Tuesday night reacting to the Bernie Sanders Town Hall that took place on FOX News.

So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile? April 16, 2019

Many Trump Fans & Signs were outside of the @FoxNews Studio last night in the now thriving (Thank you President Trump) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the interview with Crazy Bernie Sanders. Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters. What’s with @FoxNews? April 17, 2019

Sanders laid into Trump, and Cuomo noted that he sounded like a jilted lover: “Oddly, the president seemed offended that this was even happening. Like he was being cheated on.”

Cuomo also made note of the fact that Trump used the collective “we” when referring to himself and the network.

Added Lemon: “It shows you how he views the relationship that he has with state run television that we talk about all the time. I’m not shocked by it.”

Bernie Sanders and wife should pay the Pre-Trump Taxes on their almost $600,000 in income. He is always complaining about these big TAX CUTS, except when it benefits him. They made a fortune off of Trump, but so did everyone else – and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

And finished with some punditry: “I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!”