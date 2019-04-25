Joe Biden Launches 2020 Campaign as ‘Battle for the Soul of This Nation’ — WATCH

As expected, former VP Joe Biden became the 21st Democratic contender for president on Thursday morning, in a video announcing his 2020 bid.

The three and a half video focuses on the “core values” of America, and has at its center the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and Trump’s declaration that there were “fine people” on both sides.

Said Biden: “With those words, the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”

CNN reports: ‘Later Thursday, Biden will attend a fundraiser in Philadelphia before appearing on ABC’s “The View” for his first television interview since the announcement on Friday. On Monday, he will hold his first official event in Pittsburgh, followed by a swing through early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina in the coming weeks.’