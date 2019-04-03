Joe Biden Promises to Be ‘More Mindful’ of Personal Space in New Video: WATCH

Joe Biden released a video today vowing to change his behavior after several women came forward with complaints about unwanted physical contact with the former vice president and possible presidential candidate.

Said Biden: I’ve found that scores, if not hundreds of people have come up to me and reached out for solace and comfort, something, anything that may help them get through the tragedy their going through. And so it’s just who I am. And I never thought of politics as cold and antiseptic. I’ve always thought it about connecting with people. … Social norms began to change — they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset — and I get it. I get it. I hear what they’re saying. I understand it. And I’ll be much more mindful.”