‘Joe Biden’ Gets Sensitivity Training from Kate McKinnon for ‘Touchy Feely Stuff’ in SNL’s Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis’ Joe Biden returned for Saturday Night Live‘s Cold Open after a week of gaffes from the former vice president following allegations from several women that Biden’s physical contact toward them was inappropriate. As the show opened, he met two of his aides, played by Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson, at his headquarters.

Said Strong before Sudeikis’ Biden bursted in for a meeting: “Joe’s a good guy, and he means well. He’s just a little behind the times.”

Said Sudeikis’ Biden: “It’s about my March Madness bracket, right? I know I had Delaware winning the whole thing, even though they didn’t make the tournament this year, but hey it’s better than last year when I picked Amtrak, right?”

When told it’s about his inappropriate physical contact with women, he added: “You guys know that I’m a tactile politician. I’m a hugger, I’m a kisser and a little bit of a sniffer, but the last thing I want to do is offend anyone.”

The aides then brought in a female sensitivity consultant, Kate McKinnon’s Gwen, whom Sudeikis’ Biden immediately greets by pressing his forehead to hers.”

“So this is exactly the kind of thing I’m here to prevent,” said McKinnon’s Gwen.

And things just got more difficult from there.