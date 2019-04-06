Jussie Smollett ‘Will Not Be Intimidated’ by City of Chicago’s Attempt to ‘Harass and Irreparably Injure’ Him, Says Lawyer

In a letter to the City of Chicago, Jussie Smollett’s attorney Mark Geragos said the Empire actor “will not be intimidated” into reimbursing the city $130,000 for the cost of the investigation into his staged hate crime. The letter also accused the city of pursuing “a course of conduct intended to harass and irreparably injure” Smollett.

The letter concluded, “In light of their apparent vested interest in the matter, we are confident that Mayor Emanuel and Superintendent Johnson will not object to providing their testimony under oath. Mr. Smollett’s preference remains, however, that this matter be closed and that he be allowed to move on with his life.”

The City of Chicago this week said it was drafting a lawsuit against Smollett after the Empire actor failed to pay a $130,000 bill reimbursing the city for the investigation into the staged hate crime.

Chicago’s Law Department released a statement: “Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on Jan. 29, 2019. The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County… The Law Department will file the suit in the near future. As part of this legal action, the Law Department will pursue the full measure of damages allowed under the ordinance.”

Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct on March 6 for falsifying reports that he was the victim of a hate crime. Those charges were abruptly dropped on March 26 and the case sealed with no new evidence that materially changed the facts presented in the case.