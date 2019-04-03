House Music Artist Kim English Dies

Kim English / Nervous Records

Chicago House artist Kim English, a popular figure on the gay circuit known for her #1 dance hits “Unspeakable Joy”, “Everyday”, “Missing U”, “Bumpin’ and Jumpin'”, and “Treat Me Right”, has died.

English’s label, Nervous Records, announced her passing on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing tonight of Kim English.

Kim’s discography includes several songs that are widely recognized as all-time classics in the house music genre. She had a unique ability both through her singing and songwriting talents to inspire people to dance and also celebrate the joys of God and religion. She was a deeply religious and devoted member of the Family Christian Center in Munster, Indiana. While she had many opportunities to travel the globe as a singer, she remained a devoted family member and member of her church, and never allowed herself to be distracted from the path she felt was right for her.”

Tributes to English on Twitter:

Another sad loss of a star of our scene gone too soon RIP Kim English thank you for the great music. Deepest condolences to family friends and all the music family Mike and and the team at Nervous Records #NYC. https://t.co/obddNnhXyC — Danny Rampling DJ (@dannyrampling) April 3, 2019

Sadden to hear of the passing of singer Kim English

What a beautiful voice gone too soon

RIH Kim..Condolences to the family.https://t.co/o84U4ErwnZ April 3, 2019

Wow and wow i’m so sorry to hear this.

My God please send the angels to comfort her family and may her souls REST IN PEACE. amen

HOUSE DIVA ….. KIM ENGLISH “NERVOUS RECORDS QUEEN! https://t.co/ue1dlwLjn7 — Barbara Tucker (@imbarbaratucker) April 3, 2019

C'est La Vie- Kim English will forever be in all of our lives and she is an Unspeakable Joy!!

Here is a remix that Dom Capello and I did for her-https://t.co/gApDg4JQVd https://t.co/gApDg4JQVd — DJ Escape (@DJEscape) April 3, 2019