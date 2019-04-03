House Music Artist Kim English Dies

Chicago House artist Kim English, a popular figure on the gay circuit known for her #1 dance hits “Unspeakable Joy”, “Everyday”, “Missing U”, “Bumpin’ and Jumpin'”, and “Treat Me Right”, has died.
English’s label, Nervous Records, announced her passing on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing tonight of Kim English.
Kim’s discography includes several songs that are widely recognized as all-time classics in the house music genre. She had a unique ability both through her singing and songwriting talents to inspire people to dance and also celebrate the joys of God and religion. She was a deeply religious and devoted member of the Family Christian Center in Munster, Indiana. While she had many opportunities to travel the globe as a singer, she remained a devoted family member and member of her church, and never allowed herself to be distracted from the path she felt was right for her.”
Tributes to English on Twitter: