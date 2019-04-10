LIVE WATCH: Attorney General Testifies to Senate on Mueller Report…and FBI Investigations

As you probably heard, the Mueller team has surfaced a number of issues with the summaries provided by Trump’s recently installed Attorney General Barr. Senators have many questions, but the Republicans don’t seem to be as interested in this process and may have further diversions to bring up.

It’s live now on YouTube and will be here if you missed it.

“Ensuring that government power is not abused” is one of the key roles Barr sees himself as playing. He’s already accused the FBI of “not staying in its proper lane” and will be investigating if they “spied on the Trump campaign” comparing it to the FBI spying on left-wing groups in the 60s…only to quickly walk it back saying he was only talking about senior officials and “not the rank and file”.