Zelensky: Russia destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s power stations in a week

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike. -/Ukrinform/dpa

A series of Russian attacks starting early last week has “destroyed” 30% of Ukraine’s power stations, resulting in “massive blackouts across the country,” President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday.

Zelensky added that there was “no space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime.”

Russia has been hitting Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes for the past week, with fresh impacts on Tuesday knocking out power and water supplies to eastern parts of Kiev.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on all residents to save electricity and stock up on drinking water.