Madonna to Perform Two Songs at Eurovision Song Contest, Courtesy of an Israeli-Canadian Billionaire

Madonna will perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on May 18. Rumors she was in negotiations to perform at the high-profile international event began months ago. Madonna had reportedly asked organizers for $1 million to appear, and that bill will be footed now by an Israeli-Canadian billionaire.

The Jerusalem Post reports: “The cost of bringing the international superstar to Israel will be covered by Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams. Live Nation, who worked to confirm Madonna’s participation, said the singer will perform two songs at the Eurovision, including one from her upcoming album. Yediot reported that the pop superstar will be arriving in Tel Aviv four days ahead of the show, along with a 60-person staff.”

The singer, whose forthcoming album is rumored to be imminent, recently shot a music video featuring several RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, according to social media reports. In recent days she has been posting a mysterious “X” on her Instagram account and stories.