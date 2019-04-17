Madonna Releases New Single ‘Medellín’ Featuring Maluma: LISTEN

Madonna has released the first single off her 14th studio album – “Medellín”, a collaboration with Colombian superstar Maluma.

After a week of “X” teases on social media, Madonna unveiled the trailer for her 14th studio album, Madame X, earlier this week. The clip was created by Steven Klein and videographer Nuno Xico.

Says Madonna in the trailer, which features a music tease: “I decided to call my record Madame X. Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore, and a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

Yesterday, the tracklist for the upcoming album was also released:

01. Medellin feat. Maluma (4:58)

Madonna Ciccone, Mirwais Ahmadzai, Maluma Londono & Barrera

02. Dark Ballet (4:15)

Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai

03. God Control (6:19)

Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai

04. Future feat. Quavo (3:54)

Madonna Ciccone, Thomas Pentz, Brittany Talia Hazzard & Quavious Keyate Marshall

05. Batuka (4:57)

Madonna Ciccone, Banda & Mirwais Ahmadzai

06. Killers Who Are Partying (5:29)

Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai

07. Crave feat. Swae Lee (3:22)

Madonna Ciccone, Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown & Brittany Talia Hazzard

08. Crazy (4:02)

Jason Evigan, Madonna Ciccone & Brittany Talia Hazzard

09. Come Alive (4:02)

Jeff Bhasker, Madonna Ciccone & Brittany Talia Hazzard

10. Extreme Occident (3:42)

Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai

11. Faz Gostoso feat. Anitta (4:06)

Carmo, Nuno, Oliveira, Seabra, Vieira, Rodrigues & Madonna Ciccone

12. Bitch I’m Loca feat. Maluma (2:51)

Madonna Ciccone, L. D’Elia, Maluma Londono, Barrera, JAMES, Rodriguez & Stiven Rojas

13. I Don’t Search I Find( 4:08)

Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai

14. Looking For Mercy (4:50)

Madonna Ciccone & Brittany Talia Hazzard

15. I Rise (3:44)

Jason Evigan, Madonna Ciccone & Brittany Talia Hazzard