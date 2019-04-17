Madonna Releases New Single ‘Medellín’ Featuring Maluma: LISTEN

Madonna has released the first single off her 14th studio album – “Medellín”, a collaboration with Colombian superstar Maluma.
After a week of “X” teases on social media, Madonna unveiled the trailer for her 14th studio album, Madame X, earlier this week. The clip was created by Steven Klein and videographer Nuno Xico.
Says Madonna in the trailer, which features a music tease: “I decided to call my record Madame X. Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore, and a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”
Yesterday, the tracklist for the upcoming album was also released:
01. Medellin feat. Maluma (4:58)
Madonna Ciccone, Mirwais Ahmadzai, Maluma Londono & Barrera
02. Dark Ballet (4:15)
Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai
03. God Control (6:19)
Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai
04. Future feat. Quavo (3:54)
Madonna Ciccone, Thomas Pentz, Brittany Talia Hazzard & Quavious Keyate Marshall
05. Batuka (4:57)
Madonna Ciccone, Banda & Mirwais Ahmadzai
06. Killers Who Are Partying (5:29)
Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai
07. Crave feat. Swae Lee (3:22)
Madonna Ciccone, Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown & Brittany Talia Hazzard
08. Crazy (4:02)
Jason Evigan, Madonna Ciccone & Brittany Talia Hazzard
09. Come Alive (4:02)
Jeff Bhasker, Madonna Ciccone & Brittany Talia Hazzard
10. Extreme Occident (3:42)
Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai
11. Faz Gostoso feat. Anitta (4:06)
Carmo, Nuno, Oliveira, Seabra, Vieira, Rodrigues & Madonna Ciccone
12. Bitch I’m Loca feat. Maluma (2:51)
Madonna Ciccone, L. D’Elia, Maluma Londono, Barrera, JAMES, Rodriguez & Stiven Rojas
13. I Don’t Search I Find( 4:08)
Madonna Ciccone & Mirwais Ahmadzai
14. Looking For Mercy (4:50)
Madonna Ciccone & Brittany Talia Hazzard
15. I Rise (3:44)
Jason Evigan, Madonna Ciccone & Brittany Talia Hazzard