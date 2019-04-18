The Moment Maluma First Heard His Duet with Madonna on the Radio: WATCH April 18, 2019 by Towleroad Leave a Comment Colombian recording artist Maluma shared a cute video of his reaction upon hearing his duet with Madonna on the radio. View this post on Instagram Imposible contener las lágrimas y la emoción después de escuchar esto.. no saben mi felicidad y lo que representa esto para mi VIDA! #Medellin disponible en todas las plataformas digitales @madonna SE VALE SOÑAR… SE LOS DIJE! A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Apr 17, 2019 at 9:50am PDT Madonna teased the upcoming “Medellín” video today on Instagram. View this post on Instagram #MadameX ❌ @Maluma ❌ #Medellin ❌ 4/24 at 4pm ET on @MTV #MADONNAxMTV A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 18, 2019 at 6:48am PDT