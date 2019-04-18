Towleroad Gay News

The Moment Maluma First Heard His Duet with Madonna on the Radio: WATCH

Colombian recording artist Maluma shared a cute video of his reaction upon hearing his duet with Madonna on the radio.

Imposible contener las lágrimas y la emoción después de escuchar esto.. no saben mi felicidad y lo que representa esto para mi VIDA! #Medellin disponible en todas las plataformas digitales @madonna SE VALE SOÑAR… SE LOS DIJE!

Madonna teased the upcoming “Medellín” video today on Instagram.

#MadameX ❌ @Maluma ❌ #Medellin ❌ 4/24 at 4pm ET on @MTV #MADONNAxMTV

