Meryl Streep drops like a truth bomb into the center of the Season 2 Big Little Lies trailer and she’s in Monterey for answers.

Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) must now grapple with someone who’s after their biggest secret.

Says Streep’s Mary Louise to Madeline: “I want to know what happened that night. I’m very tempted to ask you, but I don’t think I would get the truth, would I?”