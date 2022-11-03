‘She Doesn’t Care For Him’: Reese Witherspoon Icing Out Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe Due To His ‘Messy Life’

Mega

Ice queen Reese Witherspoon is freezing out her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe because the successful Morning Show star refuses to be dragged down by his personal drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Cruel intentions co-stars cordially co-parented their kids following their 2008 divorce. But tipsters dished they now rarely speak as their daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, are on their own.

“Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that’s gone now,” an insider squealed.

The spy added that Reese, 46, is still peeved about being subpoenaed to testify in 2019 when Ryan’s ex-girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, 26, accused him of battering her and slapped the actor with a $1 million lawsuit.

The movie hunk, 48, denied abusing Elsie but settled the case out of court.

“Reese still sees Ryan’s life is messy, and she doesn’t want to be drawn into it,” the source said. “She doesn’t care for him — or see the need to be buddies.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Elsie sued Ryan for $1 million in 2017 after accusing him of assaulting her at his Los Angeles home. According to her, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star “braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could” after the two got into a fight. She also provided bruises of her injuries.

In the lawsuit, Elsie accused the actor of abusing “cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids.” She even added Ryan’s ex-wife to her witness list — which didn’t sit well with the actor.

Ryan desperately tried to keep Reese out of it. He ended up settling with Elsie in 2019, just days before they were set to face off in court. He denied all allegations of assault and accused Elsie of trying to extort him.

Reese and Ryan said “I do” in 1999 on the heels of their Cruel Intensions success. Despite being one of America’s sweetheart couples, the duo called it quits nearly two decades ago, with Reese filing for divorce in November 2006 after 7 years of marriage.

She remarried in 2011, exchanging nuptials with talent agent Jim Toth. They have one son, Tennessee, 10.