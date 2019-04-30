Oprah’s Name for Mayor Pete: ‘Buttabeep, Buttaboop’

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah Winfrey revealed that she’s “studying the field” of 2020 Democratic candidates.

Said Oprah: ‘I’m reading Shortest Way Home by [Pete Buttigieg], I call him Buttabeep, Buttaboop. (Laughs.) The name’s either going to really hurt or [really help] — I think it’s going to help, actually. Just the other day, I was at Apple with Spielberg and we were in the hallway talking about, (employing a dramatic voice) “What are we going to do?” And I said, “Have you heard of this Butta guy?” He goes, “No, Butta-who?” I go, “Buttabeep, Buttaboop. Look him up.”‘

She added: ‘I like saying “Butta.” (Laughs.) So I’m reading about him. I have Kamala’s book. I just got the Vanity Fair piece on Beto [O’Rourke]. I’d done some research background stuff on him before. I already know Cory [Booker]. So I’m quietly figuring out where I’m going to use my voice in support.’

Buttigieg said he doesn’t care what she calls him, as long as she calls him, CNN reports: ‘”In the car on the way over, somebody just said that Oprah mentioned me, which is arguably a bigger deal than coming in second in a poll,” Buttigieg said.’