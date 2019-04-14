Pete Buttigieg Officially Launches 2020 Presidential Bid: LIVE VIDEO

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg officially launches his campaign today from South Bend, Indiana, where he is mayor. Watch it live on the video below starting at approximately 2 pm ET. Click HERE to open this post in a new window.

Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran and Rhodes Scholar who would be the nation’s first openly gay president if elected, this week surged to third place (11 percent) in a new New Hampshire poll of Democratic voters, behind Joe Biden (23 percent) and Bernie Sanders (16 percent).

Buttigieg was also polling third in Iowa: “A Monmouth University poll of likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa, out Thursday, finds Biden at the top of the pack with 27% support, Sanders at 16%, Buttigieg at 9%, Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren at 7%, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 6%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 4%, Sen. Cory Booker at 3%, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro at 2%. The rest of the field stood at 1% or less in the poll, with a sizable 12% saying they are undecided among the 24 candidates tested in the poll.”

Alternate stream: