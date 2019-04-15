Pete Buttigieg’s Unprecedented Campaign Design Toolkit Includes a Color Palette That Represents Key Areas of His Life (Including His Dogs)

The Pete for America website has released an unprecedented design toolkit that includes downloadable logos, state graphics, and interest group graphics, explanations of the choices of typography and fonts used in his campaign design.

The kit also includes a guide to Mayor Pete’s color palette (seen in the lower portion of the graphic up top) which includes “Strato Blue” after the Studebaker automobile which was manufactured in South Bend in a plant the city is redeveloping. There’s “Claeys Cream”, chosen as it resembles the packaging of a South Bend candy. And then there is “Buddy Gold and Truman Brown” included as they’re the colors of the Buttigieg dogs Buddy and Truman. And “Calm Blue” for the mayor himself.

Check it all out HERE.

Writes Fast Company: “This is the first time a campaign has made a design tool kit so easily available to supporters. In the past, supporters have been able to buy official merchandise and posters from the candidate’s website, and third parties try to capitalize on the popularity of a candidate by selling merchandise with their own graphics. (There are many Pete Buttigieg T-shirts currently available on Amazon that are not affiliated with the campaign.) What’s more, supporters often come up with their own images, then disseminate them. One of the most well-known examples of this was the Hope poster that the artist Shepherd Fairey created featuring a stylized image of Barack Obama’s face. But most supporters don’t have the design skills or resources to create elaborate images or logos, so they use simple online tools to create their own signs or social media icons. And without a single visual language, supporters use a mishmash of colors, fonts, and graphics. With this tool kit, it is possible that the grassroots support will have a more coherent visual look, with a consistent color scheme and set of fonts. But Peraza says the Pete for America campaign wasn’t particularly concerned about controlling the aesthetic of the campaign. This was much more about making it easy for supporters to download images if they wanted them.”