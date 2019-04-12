Pete Buttigieg Tells Ellen That Mike Pence Could Fix the LGBTQ Community’s Problem with Him Today if He Wanted To: WATCH

South Bend Mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, who asked him about his recent remarks criticizing Mike Pence’s views on LGBTQ people.

Said Buttigieg: “I’m not critical of his faith. I’m critical of bad policies. I don’t have a problem with religion. I’m religious, too. I have a problem with religion being used as a justification to harm people and especially in the LGBTQ community. So many people, even today, feel like they don’t belong. You can get fired in so many parts of this country just for who you are. And that’s got to change. “

“I’m not interested in feuding with the vice president,” Buttigieg added. “But if he wanted to clear this up he could come out today and say he’s changed his mind, that it shouldn’t be legal to discriminate against anybody in this country for who they are. That’s all.”

Buttigieg added that he thinks for anyone in the political process to speak for people of any faith and people of no faith.

Buttigieg explained that what he takes from his personal view of religion is “love and humility, humbling yourself before God and putting other people before you.”