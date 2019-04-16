Mayor Pete Blasts Mike Pence Again for Using Religious Beliefs ‘as an Excuse to Harm Other People’ — WATCH

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was asked in an interview on CNN’s New Day about Mike Pence’s response to the gay South Bend mayor’s criticism of the vice president and former Indiana governor’s use of religion to attack LGBTQ people.

Said Buttigieg: “The Vice President is entitled to his religious beliefs. My problem is when those religious beliefs are used as an excuse to harm other people. That was a huge issue for us in Indiana when he advanced a discriminatory bill in 2015 under the guise of religious freedom, that said it was lawful to discriminate, provided you invoked religion as your excuse.”

“I just believe that’s wrong,” Buttigieg continued. “This isn’t about him as a human being. This is about policies that hurt people, policies that hurt children. To this day, he has not brought himself to say that it shouldn’t be legal to discriminate against people in this country because they’re LGBT. In most parts of this country you can still be fired, denied housing, denied service because of who you are. He seems to be okay with that. I would love to see him evolve on that issue. … My quarrel with the vice president is over that.”

Buttigieg was also asked about “purposefully” not saying Donald Trump’s name, immigration pathways, Democratic strategy in 2016, interpreting scripture, and much more.

Full interview: