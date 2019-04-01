Pete Buttigieg Says He Raised $7 Million in First Quarter

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said his campaign raised more than $7 million in the first quarter of the year.

Tweeted Buttigieg: “This is just a preliminary analysis, but our team’s initial report shows we raised over $7 million dollars in Q1 of this year. We (you) are out-performing expectations at every turn. I’ll have a more complete analysis later, but until then: a big thank you to all our supporters.”

This is just a preliminary analysis, but our team’s initial report shows we raised over $7 million dollars in Q1 of this year. We (you) are out-performing expectations at every turn. I'll have a more complete analysis later, but until then: a big thank you to all our supporters. pic.twitter.com/rDmTEiTfCs April 1, 2019

The Hill adds: “…the total is impressive for a not-yet-declared candidate who was relatively unknown in national politics compared to longtime progressive figures like Sanders and Warren. Buttigieg announced last month that he had received donations from 76,000 individual donors, surpassing the threshold set by the Democratic National Committee to guarantee a spot at the first debate of the 2020 cycle.”