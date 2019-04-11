Pete Buttigieg Vaults to 3rd Place in NH Poll of Democratic 2020 Contenders

South Bend mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has surged to third place (11 percent) in a new New Hampshire poll of Democratic voters, behind Joe Biden (23 percent) and Bernie Sanders (16 percent).

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll surveyed 698 randomly selected registered voters in the state of New Hampshire: “326 respondents that indicated their intention to vote in the Democratic Presidential Primary were asked for their impression of 14 announced and potential candidates for the Democratic nomination for President. The names were presented in random order. Respondents were then asked to select a candidate for whom they would vote.”

Wrote the pollster of the results: “The emerging dark horse in this race may be Pete Buttigieg, who has gone from a virtual unknown to vault to 11% support, trailing only Biden and Sanders and ahead of Warren. His emergence as a factor is driven by a 33-point increase in name recognition, almost all of it favorable. He even carries a slight 16-14 lead over Sanders in vote-rich Merrimack Valley.”