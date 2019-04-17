Anti-Gay Protester In Pete Buttigieg Costume Whips Jesus Christ at Iowa Campaign Stop: WATCH

Anti-gay protesters put on a bizarre display at a Pete Buttigieg campaign stop in Marshalltown, Iowa on Wednesday.

A man dressed as Buttigieg in a white shirt whipped a man dressed as Jesus on the cross while another protester dressed as a devil yelled “Yeah, beat your savior, beat him. Yeah, I hate this guy. Yes, more blood, Peter. Every vote is a lash on the back of Christ.”

Good morning from @PeteButtigieg's first event of the day in Marshalltown, IA. The anti-gay protester has returned and is dressed up as the devil and is shouting at us through a sound system. pic.twitter.com/xaWeEqxBUI April 17, 2019

Oh my god. The protester has a fake @PeteButtigieg whipping Jesus on a cross. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/VxeqXbfAIs — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) April 17, 2019

Guys dressed up as Devil and Jesus outside Pete’s morning event at someone’s home. Devil saying “there’s nothing like a warm cup of blood in the morning.” Devil says Buttigieg is “polling number one in hell” pic.twitter.com/mytyEQ3cmZ April 17, 2019

Buttigieg was met by anti-gay hecklers at two Iowa stops, Fort Dodge and Des Moines, on Tuesday. The hecklers were organized by anti-gay longtime militant anti-abortion activist and Operation Rescue co-founder Randall Terry.