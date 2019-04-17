Anti-Gay Protester In Pete Buttigieg Costume Whips Jesus Christ at Iowa Campaign Stop: WATCH

Anti-gay protesters put on a bizarre display at a Pete Buttigieg campaign stop in Marshalltown, Iowa on Wednesday.
A man dressed as Buttigieg in a white shirt whipped a man dressed as Jesus on the cross while another protester dressed as a devil yelled “Yeah, beat your savior, beat him. Yeah, I hate this guy. Yes, more blood, Peter. Every vote is a lash on the back of Christ.”
Buttigieg was met by anti-gay hecklers at two Iowa stops, Fort Dodge and Des Moines, on Tuesday. The hecklers were organized by anti-gay longtime militant anti-abortion activist and Operation Rescue co-founder Randall Terry.