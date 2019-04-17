Pete Buttigieg Met By Anti-Gay Hecklers Organized by Militant Extremist Randall Terry at Two Iowa Stops: WATCH

South Bend mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was met by anti-gay hecklers at two Iowa stops, Fort Dodge and Des Moines, on Tuesday. The hecklers were organized by anti-gay longtime militant anti-abortion activist and Operation Rescue co-founder Randall Terry.
Terry had a gay son who died in 2011 in a car accident. The hecklers (it’s not immediately clear if they were Terry himself) were shouted down and escorted out of the rallies.
One heckler, in Fort Dodge, yelled “you betrayed your baptism” and “he is misleading our children” as he was escorted out of the venue.
Another (which may have been the same guy), in Des Moines, urged Mayor Pete’s crowd to “remember Sodom and Gomorrah” before he was drowned out and taken away. A second protester at the same event yelled similar things.
CNN reports: ‘The repeated chant refers to two biblical cities where, according to the biblical book of Jude, the residents “indulged in sexual immorality” and, as punishment, would “serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.”‘
Terry sent out a press release earlier this week stating his intention to heckle at the rallies:
We are going to Iowa to confront the “new political sensation;” Pete Buttigieg. We’ve sent a press release to every daily newspaper in the state of Iowa…telling them we are coming to welcome “Mayor Pete” AT ALL FIVE of his campaign stops next week! (Please help us fund this trip!)
As I read and read about this 37 year old, poor lost soul, I am filled with grief and rage. I grieve for Pete Buttigieg – for his endangered soul, his sexual bondage – and I am enraged by what he is really doing. He is a baby-killing politician, who is recruiting young people into homosexual bondage by his example, and trying to normalize what is an intrinsically evil behavior.
Think of how many millions of children are seeing the news, or hearing about his “sexuality” in school, and are asking questions about homosexuality. He is an agent of evil specifically because he is being used by “the dark side” (the devil and his angels) to try to normalize…and lionize…a depraved sexuality.
With a smile, of course… Let me state it clearly: Pete Buttigieg DOES NOT HAVE A SNOWBALLS CHANCE IN HELL to win the Democrat nomination. BUT…He might be running for VICE PRESIDENT…he can energize and recruit young voters, and raise a TON of money from the homosexual movement.