Pete Buttigieg Met By Anti-Gay Hecklers Organized by Militant Extremist Randall Terry at Two Iowa Stops: WATCH

South Bend mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was met by anti-gay hecklers at two Iowa stops, Fort Dodge and Des Moines, on Tuesday. The hecklers were organized by anti-gay longtime militant anti-abortion activist and Operation Rescue co-founder Randall Terry.

Terry had a gay son who died in 2011 in a car accident. The hecklers (it’s not immediately clear if they were Terry himself) were shouted down and escorted out of the rallies.

Today in Iowa, @PeteButtigieg was interrupted three times by hecklers. Turns out, it was an organized effort by out-of-state, attention seeker Randall Terry. Buttigieg's response is notable: "The condition of my soul is in the hands of God, but the Iowa caucuses are up to you." April 17, 2019

Randall Terry, a religious activist and protester, came here with another protester to speak out against Buttigieg, because he “glorifies and normalizes a sinful behavior.” He drove from Memphis & plans to protest at Pete Buttigieg’s events tomorrow as well. pic.twitter.com/U69zdvoUV9 — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) April 17, 2019

One heckler, in Fort Dodge, yelled “you betrayed your baptism” and “he is misleading our children” as he was escorted out of the venue.

Another (which may have been the same guy), in Des Moines, urged Mayor Pete’s crowd to “remember Sodom and Gomorrah” before he was drowned out and taken away. A second protester at the same event yelled similar things.

Here’s video of that protester at Buttigieg’s Fort Dodge town hall, and his response: pic.twitter.com/gf66B67405 — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) April 16, 2019

CNN reports: ‘The repeated chant refers to two biblical cities where, according to the biblical book of Jude, the residents “indulged in sexual immorality” and, as punishment, would “serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.”‘

Another protester interrupting ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ with chants of “remember Sodom and Gomorrah” pic.twitter.com/l0FvgYBFWQ — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) April 17, 2019

Terry sent out a press release earlier this week stating his intention to heckle at the rallies: