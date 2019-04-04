Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) Says He’s Running for President: WATCH

Rep. Tim Ryan has joined the huge list of Democrats planning a run for president in 2020. Ryan made the announcement in a video.

Wrote Ryan on his campaign website: “As a congressman from Youngstown, Ohio for almost 20 years, I’ve watched the American Dream slip through the fingers of many Americans.Like so many in America’s heartland, I come from a long line of factory workers who helped build our nation into a powerhouse of innovation. But over the last 20 years, failed leadership and broken promises have destroyed the middle-class, forcing our economy into crisis and pushing the American Dream out of reach. When our local GM factory was shutdown last Thanksgiving, I got a call from my daughter who was consoling her friend whose father was an auto worker and was just laid off. My daughter said to me, with tears in her voice, “You have to do something.” That’s why I am running for President. It’s time to do something.

Ryan also made an appearance on The View on Thursday morning.

Ryan enters a still widening field of Democrats who have announced exploratory committees including Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Jay Inslee, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Miramar, Florida mayor Wayne Messam, former U.S. Rep John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, John Hickenlooper, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Bill Weld, Marianne Williamson, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has also announced plans to explore a run as a centrist independent.