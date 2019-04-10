Richard Madden Talks Dropping Trou for ‘Bodyguard’

Bodyguard and Rocketman star Richard Madden is speaking out about appearing nude on screen and expectations for Hollywood actors.

Said Madden to British Vogue: “We’re projecting a very unrealistic body image. I find myself with actor friends – after we’ve done a kind of barely eating, working-out-twice-a-day, no-carbing thing for these scenes – looking at each other going: ‘We’re just feeding this same shit that we’re against.'”

He added: “I’ve done numerous jobs where you’re told to lose weight and get to the gym. It doesn’t just happen to women, it happens to men all the time as well.”