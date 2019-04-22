Roseanne Barr: ‘I am Queer as Two MFers … I Put the Q in LGBTQ’ — WATCH

Roseanne Barr posted a video to her YouTube channel on Sunday declaring herself to be queer and slamming the use of homophobic slurs. It’s unclear what prompted Barr’s statement.

Said Barr: “Uh, the word ‘fag’ is a really hateful word, isn’t it? Especially when it’s like one gay calling another gay guy that? Whoo! Have you ever been in the middle of one of them hate marriages? Whoof! It’s like, (mimicking an argument) ‘wait a minute, we’re not supposed to say that word.’ ‘How come you’re saying that word?’ ‘What?’ Oh, I just can’t say the word. Well, I can when I’m in the house, but I can’t say it outside of the house. Okay, I get your rules.”

“But it is a hateful word and we should get rid of it,” added Barr. “Get rid of it being spoken. All that LGBTQ stuff, okay let me just be real, I put the Q in LGBTQ. Okay? Cause I am queer as two motherf**kers. I’m queer, I’m alien, I don’t belong here with all these people. They makes no sense. They are very queer. And that makes me a queer, I guess. But I did put the Q in it. Bye!”