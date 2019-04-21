Russell Tovey and Emma Thompson Flash Forward in ‘Years and Years’ from’Queer As Folk’ Creator Russell T. Davies: WATCH

BBC One has dropped the trailer for Russell T. Davies’ (Queer As Folk, A Very English Scandal) new six-part drama Years and Years, which stars Russell Tovey (Looking, Being Human) and Emma Thompson and follows one family from 2019 forward over a period of 15 years.

“What sort of world are we in,” asks Tovey’s character at the start of the trailer as he cradles a newborn infant, “because if it’s this bad now, what’s it going to be like for you in 30 years’ time?”

The show also stars Rory Kinnear, Jessica Hynes, T’Nia Miller, Ruth Madeley, and Anne Reid.