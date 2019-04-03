Satya Rhodes-Conway, Tucker Carlson, Portland, Tracy Morgan, Meghan McCain, The Joker, Robyn, Kevin McHale: HOT LINKS

SATYA RHODES-CONWAY. Gay candidate routs longtime mayor to become first openly gay and second woman mayor in Madison, Wisconsin’s history. “Rhodes-Conway topped Soglin by roughly 62 percent to 38 percent, or about 18,700 votes. She overwhelmed the mayor on the Isthmus and carved into Soglin’s former strongholds on the East and West sides.”



PINHEAD THOUGHTS. Tucker Carlson on Chris Hayes: “Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled, and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it.”

MEGHAN MCCAIN. View co-host highlights praise from gay follower: “I don’t even know what to say other than this is one of the most beautiful notes anyone has ever posted on my social media accounts.”

PORTLAND. Man convicted of hate crime for threat to kill gay man: ‘A Portland police investigation showed Smith approached two men sitting outside a residence on Aug. 13 to ask for a cigarette and started “using homophobic language and threatened to kill the men” when they didn’t respond, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The residence is part of a treatment community that involves people diagnosed with HIV or AIDS, and many of the people living there are gay, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.’

TRACY ON JUSSIE. Doesn’t buy the Empire actor’s story: “First of all, racist people don’t be jumping nobody in the polar vortex.”

CHICAGO. Police call for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to resign over Smollett case.

INEVITABLE. Adam Schiff says Mueller’s testimony to Congress will happen: “I think it’s inevitable Bob Mueller’s going to have to testify before Congress,” Schiff told Morning Joe. “I would think that he will probably be needed before more than one committee. We’ll have an interest in his testimony or others on the issue of the counterintelligence findings. And the Judiciary Committee, maybe the Oversight Committee as well, might have an interest in other aspects of the investigation.”

DIRTY SANCHEZ. Jeff Bezos thinks the Saudis had access to his dick pics before the gay brother of his mistress.

2020 DEBATES. Detroit and Miami will be first: “Democrats will hold their second 2020 presidential primary debate in Detroit, the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday. The debate — which could include up to 16 Democrats — will take place on July 30-31 and air live on CNN. The first primary debate will take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami.”

MONTANA. Methodist pastor defies gay clergy ban: “Once you have seen and experienced how beautiful the Body of Christ is when all are included[,] you can’t accept the rejection of some members of the Body.”

LAX SECURITY. Woman arrested at Mar-a Lago with malicious malware on thumb drive.

FOSTER LAW DISCRIMINATION. California bans state-funded travel to South Carolina: ‘California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday announced a ban on state-funded travel to South Carolina, citing a measure on the books that enables faith-based foster agencies to “discriminate” against gays and others. “The State of South Carolina recently enacted a measure that sanctions discrimination against families in the placement of children in need of homes,” said Becerra, a Democrat. “The State of California strongly stands against any form of discrimination.”’

TERRIFYING POSTER OF THE DAY. Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Joker.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Robyn “Between The Lines”.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kevin McHale “Help Me Now”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Javier Martin.