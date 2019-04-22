Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton Enters 2020 Presidential Race: WATCH

Seth Moulton (D-MA) has entered the crowded 2020 presidential race which now includes 19 Democratic candidates. Moulton, a 40-year-old Marine combat veteran, made his announcement in a video published Monday morning.

NBC News reports: “Moulton may be best known, however, for his opposition to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. His call for new leadership in internal House elections early this year cost him some support back home in his congressional district north of Boston, which includes Salem and the famous fishing town of Gloucester. He later came around to support Pelosi.”