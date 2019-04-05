Star Barn, Jorgie, STA Travel, Wrabel, Stacey Abrams, Tyler Henry, Jon Stranks, Michael Cohen: HOT LINKS

BECAUSE HE THINKS IT’S FUN. Anthony Scaramucci on the reasons for Donald Trump’s lies. “He does it because he thinks it’s fun and he also does it because he likes the fact that you guys are talking about it. There’s a very large group of people inside of our population that when he does it and the media talks about it, they laugh.”

AUDIO FLASHBACK. Elisabeth Hasselbeck fake quits The View after getting into fight with Barbara Walters.

TORN. Stacey Abrams can’t decide between shooting for the presidency or the Senate: ‘The will-she-or-won’t-she drama represents one of the last unanswered questions about the 2020 Democratic field, but it could be some time before Abrams makes a final decision. Sheinitially intended to decide on a Senate run by the end of March, but that timeline has slipped as she has toured the country, which has allowed her to develop a national political network.’

REPUGNANT. Pussy grabber mocks Joe Biden in infantile tweet.

PENNSYLVANIA. Iconic ‘Star Barn’ bans gay weddings: “Stone Gables, which runs both the Star Barn and Ironstone Ranch, has a policy barring reservations to same-gender weddings. Owner David Abel says they go against his religious convictions, which hold that marriage is between a man and a woman.”

COLLUSION? 12-page Michael Cohen outlines evidence of “Trump’s involvement in a conspiracy to collude with Russian government intervention in his favor during the 2016 presidential campaign” and “other felony crimes committed by Trump before and after he became president.”

SCORES TO SETTLE. Trump already planning tell-all memoir: ‘Since at least mid-2017, Trump has been talking about the post-presidential memoir he will write; or, more likely, have ghostwritten on his behalf. He is planning on it being explosive and assumes (not without reason) that it will be a New York Times bestseller. And since the early days of his administration, he has conveyed his eagerness to get started on the project.’

BRUNEI. STA Travel stops booking Brunei travel: “We categorically don’t support laws that have recently been introduced in Brunei [including on Brunei-registered aircrafts and vessels], which we believe are in direct contravention of basic human rights,” Australian manager Monika Rieker said.



BETO. Trump’s rhetoric is like Nazi Germany: “Describing immigrants, who have a track record of committing violent crimes at a lower rate than native-born Americans as rapists and criminals. Seeking to ban all Muslims—all people of one religion, what other country on the face of the planet does that kind of thing?”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

BRASIL TRIP. Sam Smith hits Sao Paulo.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. “Heaven” by American Idol contestant Jorgie.

MEDIUM OF THE DAY. VICE looks into the appeal of Tyler Henry.

REALLY STRONG AND REALLY SHIRTLESS DUDE OF THE DAY. Jon Stranks.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Wrabel “love to love u”.

FRIDAY FACE. Chase Dexter.