Taylor Swift Releases Self-Empowerment Anthem with Brendon Urie — ‘Me!’ — WATCH

Taylor Swift released a new single at midnight on Thursday night, a technicolor collaboration with Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 to @RobinRoberts on her new song that will be released at midnight: "'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it." https://t.co/RhLs6Gi1Xm #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/K2vPqJuoQk — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

Said Swift of the track: “‘Me!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it. I think with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Ahead of the single’s release, many had speculated that Swift was dropping hints that she was about to come out as bisexual.

What if Taylor Swift comes out as bisexual?



Clues:



• Interview set with openly queer Robin Roberts

• Donates to LGBTQ groups in TN

• Weeks of pastel Instagram posts

• Photographed under rainbow butterfly that says “ME”

• New material dropping on Lesbian Visibility Day April 25, 2019

Swift recently made a massive unsolicited $113,000 donation to the Tennessee Equality Project, an LGBTQ rights group working to overturn discriminatory legislation in the state.

Wrote Swift in a letter to the group’s director Chris Sanders: “I’m writing you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the ‘slate of hate’ in our state legislature. Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and these leaders are doing. I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship.”