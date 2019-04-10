Transgender Colorado Springs Man Attacked by Group on His Own Front Porch: WATCH

Emmitt Davis, a Colorado Springs transgender man, was attacked on Saturday as he was sitting on his own front porch with his partner.

KRDO reports: ‘Davis said three men jumped over the fence to his property on the southeast side of town. “They started immediately saying ‘look at those d****’ … you know, homophobic slurs.” Davis he tried to get them to stop, but the group quickly became violent.’

Davis wound up with fractured eye sockets and a very bruised face. The three suspects are still at large.