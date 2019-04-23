Transgender Woman Speaks Out for First Time Since Brutal Attack After Traffic Incident: WATCH

Muhlaysia Booker, the 23-year-old transgender woman who was brutally beaten last week in a video that went viral, spoke out publicly for the first time since being attacked following a traffic altercation. The man, Edward Dominic Thomas, was offered $200 to deliver the beating, according to reports. The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

Said Booker: “This time, I can stand before you, whereas in other scenarios, we are at a memorial. Our time for justice is now. This time it was me. The next time could be someone else close to you.”