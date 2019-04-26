Trump Defends Charlottesville Response by Praising ‘Great’ Confederate General Robert E. Lee: WATCH

A day after Joe Biden made it the center of his campaign launch video, Donald Trump was asked about his response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, that there were “very fine people” on both sides.

Said Trump: “I have answered that question, and if you look at what I said, you will see that that question was answered perfectly. I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general. Whether you like it or not he was one of the great generals. I have spoken to many generals here right at the White House, and many people thought, of the generals, they think he was maybe their favorite general. People were there protesting the taking down of the monument of Robert E. Lee. Everybody knows that.”