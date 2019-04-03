Trump Makes Bizarre Claim That Noise from Windmills Causes Cancer: WATCH

At a speech to House Republicans on Tuesday night, Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant about windmills, called them “a graveyard for birds” and made the false claim that the noise they make causes cancer.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value,” he told the National Republican Congressional Committee spring dinner. “And they say the noise causes cancer. You tell me that one, okay? Rrrrr rrrrr!”

Writes Jonathan Chait at New York magazine: “Wind turbines do not cause cancer. Some people blame the noise for causing a variety of other health ailments, but these charges have zero scientific validity. Cancer is not caused by noises of any kind. A power source that does cause many health problems, including cancer, is coal, an extremely dirty fuel Trump loves and has attempted to bolster, with almost no success. Aside from costing more to produce energy than other sources of power, and in addition to enormous air pollution side effects, coal also emits greenhouse gases in large amounts. Though this of course is another aspect of science Trump rejects.”

"Someone's going to leak this whole damn speech to the media," Trump tells NRCC in a speech that is being broadcast live by C-SPAN. — John Fritze (@jfritze) April 3, 2019

In related news, Trump met with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Secretary General and said that his father was born in Germany.

Trump’s father Fred was born in the Bronx.

Trump just said "my father is German, was German. Born in a very wonderful place in Germany." Fred Trump was born in New York. pic.twitter.com/U6eWYPzjrJ — Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) April 2, 2019

Trump also replaced the word “origins” with “oranges” — three times.