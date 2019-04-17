Tucker Carlson Drops Bizarre Commentary on Mayor Pete: ‘They Want to Consume Him — Every Last Drop of Buttigieg…Yum’ — WATCH

Tucker Carlson dropped some bizarre remarks about South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday night.

Said Carlson in a thirsty drawl: “Chicken soup for my soul. Even by the naughty standards of the news media this is a new level of political commitment.”

“They don’t just want to vote for this guy,” he added, tightening his throat: “They want to consume him, like a hearty stew. Every last drop of Buttigieg. Yum. They’re all in.“

A tweet asking, “Is Tucker Carlson ok?” quickly spread.

But we already knew the answer to that question.