‘Special,’ ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Fosse/Verdon’ and More TV This Week

The stylish, sexy Fosse/Verdon premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX. The five-decade spanning series chronicles the life and work of Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) from Broadway to the big screen.

Dan Levy’s brilliant, heartwarming comedy, Schitt’s Creek, reached new sentimental heights last week (major spoilers in the video above), but how will the season end? Find out on the season finale Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Pop.

Netflix launches its first 15-minute sitcom, Special, on Friday. The new series is based on the memoir of Ryan O’Connell, a gay man living with cerebral palsy. The series is not only an incredible moment for storytelling by queer and disabled artists, but it’s also a hilarious meditation on millennial life.

We’re starting to trim the fat on this super-sized cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race. A few names have started pulling away from the pack, including Brooke Lynn and Yvie Oddly. Catch up with our recaps, and tune in to a new episode Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

It’s finally here! The final season of Game of Thrones arrives Sunday, and every single episode is primed to be a doozy. The epic series culminates in the great battle against the Night King. Who will survive? The end begins Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

