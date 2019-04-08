Avicii, Van Gogh Watercolor, Zac Efron, Chelsea Handler, Log Press, Alec Baldwin, Iran, Mueller Report: HOT LINKS

PURGE. Trump orders Mick Mulvaney to fire head of Secret Service: ‘United States Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles is being removed from his position, multiple administration officials tell CNN.President Donald Trump instructed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to fire Alles. Alles remains in his position as of now but has been asked to leave.’

NEW: Sen. Chuck Schumer: “The outgoing Secret Service director must testify before Congress as soon as possible about the potential security vulnerabilities at Mar-a-Lago involving a Chinese national arrested with malware…and national security threats." https://t.co/hxELzdlNBL pic.twitter.com/1eKome2p0w — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 8, 2019

MILLER WANTS MORE. Trump adviser wants to clear out Homeland Security: ‘Trump administration officials say that Miller, who played key a role in Nielsen’s ouster, wants the President to dismiss the director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Lee Cissna, and the department’s general counsel, John Mitnick. United States Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles, is also being removed from his position, multiple administration officials tell CNN.

A STARTING POINT. Actor Chris Evans is launching a political website.

WEDDING CRASHERS. What would you do if Celine Dion showed up at yours?

OPEN BORDERS. Bernie Sanders says he’s against it.

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in Oskaloosa, IA: "If you open the borders, there's a lot of poverty in this world, and you're going to have people from all over the world. And I don't think that's something that we can do at this point. Can't do it." pic.twitter.com/INF9GopzIe — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2019

RECESS REDACTION. Democrats haven’t settled on a strategy if AG William Barr drops a redacted version of the Mueller Report while they’re on upcoming recess: “Though they’ve described the urgency of the situation as striking at the core of American democracy, they have yet to say whether there’s a concerted plan to respond when Mueller’s findings are delivered — let alone whether members should return to Washington when it happens.”

ROB KEARNEY. Gay strongman sets record in log press: “Rob Kearney, the openly gay professional strongman competitor, set the American record for the log press, hoisting 471 pounds this weekend at a competition in England.”

BRUNEI. UK agency cuts relationship: ‘The government’s official health and safety organisation has said it will stop planned staff secondments to Brunei after unions raised concerns about the ethical and safety implications following the kingdom’s decision to punish gay sex by stoning to death.The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which was seeking a team of three people to go to Brunei to help the country’s equivalent agency with regulatory work, said all links with the country would be “paused” pending a review.’

SO EASY. Alec Baldwin asks his followers if he should run for president.

If I ran for President, would you vote for me?



I won’t ask you for any $.



And I promise I will win.



Beating Trump would be so easy.



So easy.



So easy. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2019

CANCELLED. The reason Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok.

IRAN. Trump designates Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization: ‘The designation “underscores the fact that Iran’s actions are fundamentally different from those of other governments,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “This action will significantly expand the scope and scale of our maximum pressure on the Iranian regime. It makes crystal clear the risks of conducting business with, or providing support to, the I.R.G.C.”

GOING POSTAL. USPS honors George H. W. Bush with stamp.

MAN CRUSH MONDAY. Chelsea Handler admits her love for Robert Mueller: “I’m not embarrassed by my feelings for Robert Mueller. I am legitimately attracted to him and everything he stands for…”

TECH. Britain proposes sweeping regulation of internet: “Britain proposed sweeping new government powers to regulate the internet to combat the spread of violent and extremist content, false information and harmful material aimed at children. The proposal, announced on Monday, would be one of the world’s most aggressive actions to rein in the most corrosive online content. The recommendations, backed by Prime Minister Theresa May, take direct aim at Facebook, Google and other large internet platforms that policymakers believe have made growth and profits a priority over curbing harmful material.”

WORKOUT OF THE DAY. Zac Efron.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES OF THE DAY. The upcoming posthumous Avicii album “Tim”.

TRUE COLORS OF THE DAY. One of Van Gogh’s last watercolors.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Alan Castro.