YouTube Star Mikey Bustos Comes Out as Gay: ‘Life is Sweet!’

Mikey Bustos, a Filipino-Canadian YouTube star with more than 1 million subscribers here and here, came out as gay to his 127,000 Instagram followers on Sunday in a series of photos with his boyfriend, RJ Garcia (also his manager).

Wrote Bustos on Instagram: “Life is sweet! ❤🏳️‍🌈 Thank you for the outpouring of love, guys. @Appleboyrj and I see all your messages and never in our wildest dreams would have imagined the amount of support coming in from all corners of cyberspace, media, and the world! Figuring out how to navigate life in the most authentic and positive way has been such a long +37 yr journey for me, and at this moment, I feel I’ve reached some kind of karmic jackpot! It’s 2019 (as my dad put it when I came out to him a few weeks ago), and a great time to be alive LGBT. #FilipinoPRIDE 🇵🇭”

Bustos also shared the news on Twitter, where he has close to 100K followers: “For those of you who follow my original music, the songs might have a different context now. To help me cope, I wrote so many songs about being bisexual/gay/closeted in my two albums, e.g. If It Feels Good Then We Should, Secret Affair, Suspended, Every Time My Heart Beats… I was so looking forward to the day I could explain what those songs were really about, and hoped it could help someone who was in the same position as myself at the time.”





