Is Dennis Rodman Gay? Been With A Man? Just a Fantasy, He Says. A Fantasy He’s Had…But Hasn’t Acted On. Dennis Rodman Just Came Out ‘Gay Adjacent’ and Free

=Buck Slip Dennis Rodman has acted on a lot of other things and at a key moment in his life decided to be as free as the people he met in gay bars. He tells GQ all kind of things from the North Korea thing to the joy he’s found wearing dresses all his life. — editor

Dennis Rodman Gay Adjacent

Dennis Rodman is GQ’s style icon of 2021

Dennis Rodman is 60.

Dennis Rodman is on GQ.com and in the Men of the Year Issue with6 Lil Nas X is on the cover. He gives Mychal Denzel Smith a great interview, ‘Bad Boy for Life’.

Dennis Rodman is dressed like Billy Porter in GQ and he was doing it before Billy Porter.

Dennis Rodman’s younger sisters used to dress him up in their clothes.

“I guess it kind of made me have a sense of awareness of like, man, i used to dress like htis as a kid. Wearing a dress made me feel good”

Dennis Rodman had a turning point with a gun in his lap in a parking lot.

Dennis Rodman started going to gay clubs and drag clubs in San Antonio after that, but his connection to gender and sexual fluidity date back to when he was a boy. (See sisters, above.)

Dennis Rodman says he found people at those bars living as boldly as he wanted to, “people who wanted more than anything to be free,” according to the GQ release.

Dennis Rodman tells the magazine he has fantasized about being “intimate with men”.

Dennis Rodman also tells them he has never acted on it.

Read the interview/profile. The conversation is about sexuality, but also emotional lows, North Korea and the whole Dennis Rodman thing.

Tom Holland is in the issue as well.

GQ says it’s a lineup of men who “prioritized their own values over those of the powers that be…”