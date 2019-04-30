Zac Efron Had an Ab-Off with His Wax Figure and Topped It with Some Advice: ‘That’s Unrealistic. Be Your Size’ — WATCH

Zac Efron sat down with Ellen today and she had someone for him to meet: his Madame Tussaud’s Baywatch wax figure, complete with creepily realistic armpit hair.

Efron seemed a bit weirded out by his wax doppelganger: “It’s a little bigger than me. That’s too big. For guys, that’s unrealistic, I’m telling you. I got really big and buff for that movie, but I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be. Be your size. I don’t want to glamorize this.”

He also sat down for a more extended interview: