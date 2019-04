Not into zombie movies? How about if they star Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits.

The Dead Don’t Die is Jim Jarmusch’s latest, out June 14, and also stars a fleet of zombies that gravitate toward things they loved when they were alive — such as Chardonnay.