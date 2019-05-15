Alabama Passes Near Total Abortion Ban in Bid to Trigger Challenge to ‘Roe V Wade’

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Alabama’s legislature has passed the nation’s strictest ban on abortions in a bid to trigger a challenge to Roe v. Wade.

AL.com reports: ‘The Senate tonight voted 25-6 to pass a bill to make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. The bill is a priority for the Legislature’s Republican majority. Tonight’s vote sends it to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who could sign it into law.’

BREAKING: Alabama's legislature just passed a law that criminalizes doctors and makes abortion illegal.



Abortion is NOT a crime — it's a constitutional right.



We will sue to stop this law from ever taking effect. May 15, 2019

The NYT reports: “The legislation bans abortions at every stage of pregnancy and criminalizes the procedure for doctors, who could be charged with felonies and face up to 99 years in prison. It includes an exception for cases when the mother’s life is at serious risk, but not for cases of rape or incest — a subject of fierce debate among lawmakers in recent days.”

CNN adds: “The state’s Republican backers have pushed the legislation, which amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the state, forward with the express goal of overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case legalizing abortion. Alabama lawmakers join legislators in several other states in putting forth legislation to restrict abortion, such as Georgia’s recent fetal heartbeat bill.”