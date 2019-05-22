Stephen Colbert Mocks HUD Secretary Ben Carson After Pathetic ‘Oreo’ Exchange with House Panel Goes Viral: WATCH

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson had to have a basic real estate term explained to him on Tuesday, confusing an REO (a property owned by a lender after a foreclosure) with an Oreo cookie.

COOKIE CONFUSION: Housing Secretary Ben Carson said he'll send House Democrat Katie Porter a box of Oreo cookies after odd exchange goes viral. https://t.co/20P3wT6E9T pic.twitter.com/ZjAr3Qj2BP — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2019

Carson also had no idea what the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI) was, even though it was explained to him when he was before the panel, the House Financial Services Committee, last year.

Said Rep. Joyce Beatty: “OMWI? Come on, Mr. Secretary, I asked you this when you were here last year, and you asked me to be nice to you. And you turned to your staff, OMWI, and you have an OMWI director. And we wrote you a letter about it and OMWI.”

Stephen Colbert mocked “Sleepy Time Tea Bear” Carson in his monologue on Tuesday night: “Remember we pinned a note to your suit about OMWI? The note also said, ‘Hello, my name is Ben and I am lost and I’m unqualified for my job.”

(Starts at 9:20)